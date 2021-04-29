PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND has all-white design

PowerColor reveals its new camouflaged for the Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND, with a new all-white version of the card teased.

PowerColor has been going from custom Radeon GPU release to custom Radeon GPU release, but now we have something really new from the company: a full white PCB for a new HELLHOUND-branded graphics card.

The new all-white GPU was teased on PowerColor Japan's official Twitter with the company simply teasing: "This is... HELLHOUND's new camouflage! The color is... pure white!" The tweet was teased alongside a single picture of the PCB itself which sports a beautiful all-white design.

PowerColor Japan showed off what looks to be an identical board to the already-announced Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card which has a dark PCB, while the new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White PCB has a white PCB and room for 6GB or 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

Our friends at VideoCardz did a mock up, which shows us what the new all-white PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card might look like. The white PCB on its own (above) looks fantastic, but leaning into a full "Spectrum White" style card would look wicked in the right build.

