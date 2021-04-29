All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND has all-white design

PowerColor reveals its new camouflaged for the Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND, with a new all-white version of the card teased.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 10:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PowerColor has been going from custom Radeon GPU release to custom Radeon GPU release, but now we have something really new from the company: a full white PCB for a new HELLHOUND-branded graphics card.

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND has all-white design 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new all-white GPU was teased on PowerColor Japan's official Twitter with the company simply teasing: "This is... HELLHOUND's new camouflage! The color is... pure white!" The tweet was teased alongside a single picture of the PCB itself which sports a beautiful all-white design.

PowerColor Japan showed off what looks to be an identical board to the already-announced Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card which has a dark PCB, while the new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White PCB has a white PCB and room for 6GB or 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

Our friends at VideoCardz did a mock up, which shows us what the new all-white PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card might look like. The white PCB on its own (above) looks fantastic, but leaning into a full "Spectrum White" style card would look wicked in the right build.

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND has all-white design 04 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND has all-white design 05 | TweakTown.com

Other recent PowerColor news:

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHE/OC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1264.59
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/29/2021 at 1:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.