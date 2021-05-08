All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CD Projekt may team up with modders for Witcher 3 next-gen release

CD Projekt RED may be working with seasoned modders on The Witcher 3's next-gen optimization port on PS5, Xbox Series X consoles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 8 2021 3:43 PM CDT
CD Projekt RED confirms it is discussing possible collaborations with Witcher 3 mod creators on its next-gen Witcher 3 port.

CD Projekt may team up with modders for Witcher 3 next-gen release

Witcher 3's upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X port could be created with the help of modders. CD Projekt has contacted Halk Hogan, the creator of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod on PC, to possibly work on the new next-gen version of Witcher 3.

Hogan said this in a recent update:

Hello my dear friends! It's been a long time since the last video. I know I announced a new HDRP preview in early March but I was silent the whole time. Sorry for that. But in return, I have some good news, and the reasons why I was quiet and why I don't have too much to show. I think the most important news is that I got an official message from CDPR about cooperation. While it's not certain yet, it's very likely that HDRP will be included in the official next generation update. I will inform you what's next.

CD Projekt also confirmed the discussions in a recent statement to Kotaku: "In addition to our own development efforts on the upcoming next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, we are also in talks with creators of various mods for the 2015 release of the game."

The HD Reworked mod is pretty substantial, adding high-resolution textures to a number of areas in the game. Saber Interactive is leading the development of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X re-release of The Witcher 3 in conjunction with CD Projekt. The Polish developer is however busily re-working Cyberpunk 2077 with new updates and content fixes as well as CP2077's own next-gen version.

Witcher 3 is still set for release in 2021 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Owners of the PS4 and Xbox One version will get the next-gen port for free.

NEWS SOURCE:kotaku.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

