CD Projekt may team up with modders for Witcher 3 next-gen release

CD Projekt RED confirms it is discussing possible collaborations with Witcher 3 mod creators on its next-gen Witcher 3 port.

Witcher 3's upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X port could be created with the help of modders. CD Projekt has contacted Halk Hogan, the creator of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod on PC, to possibly work on the new next-gen version of Witcher 3.

Hogan said this in a recent update:

Hello my dear friends! It's been a long time since the last video. I know I announced a new HDRP preview in early March but I was silent the whole time. Sorry for that. But in return, I have some good news, and the reasons why I was quiet and why I don't have too much to show. I think the most important news is that I got an official message from CDPR about cooperation. While it's not certain yet, it's very likely that HDRP will be included in the official next generation update. I will inform you what's next.

CD Projekt also confirmed the discussions in a recent statement to Kotaku: "In addition to our own development efforts on the upcoming next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, we are also in talks with creators of various mods for the 2015 release of the game."

The HD Reworked mod is pretty substantial, adding high-resolution textures to a number of areas in the game. Saber Interactive is leading the development of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X re-release of The Witcher 3 in conjunction with CD Projekt. The Polish developer is however busily re-working Cyberpunk 2077 with new updates and content fixes as well as CP2077's own next-gen version.

Witcher 3 is still set for release in 2021 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Owners of the PS4 and Xbox One version will get the next-gen port for free.