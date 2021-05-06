Nintendo's top 10 Switch games have each sold 10 million copies

Nintendo's Switch handheld-console family now has 10 best-selling games that have each sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch shows no signs of stopping. The console just hit 84.59 million units sold and beat the Game Boy Advance, making it the fourth best-selling Nintendo product of all time. Software is likewise smashing records, and now Nintendo has an assortment of mega-hits on the Switch.

The Switch platform is skyrocketing right now. Nintendo made more than $16 billion from games in FY2021, and 57% of that, or roughly $8.2 billion, was from hardware alone. Nintendo sold a massive 230 million games throughout the year, pushing its top 10 best-sellers to new heights.

The Switch currently has 10 first-party games that have sold over 10 million copies each. Animal Crossing New Horizons has finally slowed down its monstrous sales pace (it was previously selling 1 million copies every week for quite some time) and Mario Party saw a particularly nice uplift throughout FY2021.

The year's best performers in terms of growth were Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing New Horizons, which spiked during the Q3 period. All of the top 10 games saw an uplift during the year, though.