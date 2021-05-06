All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk tweets picture of him at SNL set ahead of hosting on May 8

Saturday Night Live tweets out a photo of SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk from Studio 8H ahead of his SNL hosting on May 8.

Published Thu, May 6 2021 8:06 PM CDT
Saturday Night Live will be hosted by SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk aka The Dogefather this weekend on May 8, which has not only the cast of SNL triggered but many other people around the world.

First off, the official SNL account on Twitter tweeted out an image of Musk at Studio 8 ahead of his hosting on May 8 where he is in front of a stack of paperwork. I doubt this is a script since Musk in a devilish delivery said he wanted to see "just how live Saturday Night Live really is" -- and more NDA paperwork that he would be required to sign.

Elon quickly retweeted it without adding anything to it, so it was just an image share of him at Studio 8H with Saturday Night Live, preparing for his hosting on May 8.

When it comes to Musk's tweets regarding SNL, we have the following tweets:

Elon Musk tweets picture of him at SNL set ahead of hosting on May 8 05 | TweakTown.com
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

