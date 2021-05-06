All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Days Gone studio Sony Bend ramping up workforce for new IP on PS5

Sony's Bend, Oregon-based first-party studio is working on its next AAA game for PlayStation 5, but it's not Days Gone 2.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 6 2021 11:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony Bend is currently ramping up its dev teams for its next big AAA game, but it won't be Days Gone 2.

Days Gone studio Sony Bend ramping up workforce for new IP on PS5 322 | TweakTown.com

Sony's Bend, Oregon-based game studio is hiring 11 people to help make its new game. According to the job listings, which range from art and animation to direction and programming, the project is AAA in scope and is a next-gen PlayStation 5 exclusive.

The listings don't paint a clear picture of what's next for Sony Bend Studio, but past reports from Bloomberg say the team is working on a new original franchise.

After Days Gone shipped, Sony Bend tried to pitch a Days Gone sequel, but Sony shut it down. Then the Bend team started working on a new Uncharted game with supervision from Naughty Dog, but Bend moved to a separate project that was greenlit internally at the behest of Bend's top brass.

The studio is currently over 130 members and plans to expand to craft this new all-original IP for Sony's first-party lineup.

Buy at Amazon

Days Gone - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.53
$21.53$18.39$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2021 at 1:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:boards.greenhouse.io

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.