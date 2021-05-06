US officials are being attacked with a microwave weapon, Russia blamed

Experts believe that US diplomats and national security officials are being targeted by a very dangerous microwave weapon.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are seeking answers to what experts believe is an attack on US officials with a microwave weapon.

Marc Polymeropolous, a 26-year veteran of the CIA, traveled to Moscow in December 2017, and during one of the nights in Moscow, "I woke up in the middle of the night with an incredible case of vertigo, of tinnitus, which is ringing in the ears. I was falling over. I was nauseated." The CIA veteran was staying near the US embassy when he was attacked, and his specific case and symptoms have been described by now 40 US diplomats working in embassies in Havana and China.

Experts are now saying that these symptoms reported by diplomats are a result of directed radio-frequency energy in the form of a microwave. Polymeropolous said, "There's conventional wisdom that this is a portable weapon, a microwave weapon that we knew the Soviet Union and the Russians certainly developed and tested for a long time. And it's designed to incapacitate. I mean, it's pretty insidious because it also doesn't leave any kind of open scars or wounds."

Polymeropolous also added that most US government officials, including those that work in the intelligence community, believe that the Russians are responsible for the microwave attacks. Now, both Republican and Democratic Senators are demanding answers from the CIA, State Department, Pentagon, and the FBI for who is responsible for the attacks that the Senate Select Intelligence Committee describes as ongoing and increasing.

