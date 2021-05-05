All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core-1800 CPU details: Alder Lake-S with 16C/24T @ up to 4.6GHz

Intel Alder Lake-S engineering sample teased with 16 cores and 24 threads in the form of the codename Core-1800 processor.

Published Wed, May 5 2021 7:06 PM CDT
Intel's new Alder Lake-S is currently in the foundry ovens and being tested, with the 12th Gen Core processors being teased in a different form today: codename Core-1800.

The newly-teased Intel Core-1800 processor was spotted by Igor Wallossek that has published a datasheet from HWiNFO for the new Intel 12th Gen Core CPU. The specification sheet for codename Core-1800 shows the engineering sample processor listed with a B0 stepping which is the second revision engineering sample (ES2) with more changes to be made to the chip before it's made final.

Intel's codename Core-1800 in its ES2 form is a 16-core, 24-thread CPU with varying boost clocks. The datasheet for the Core-1800 has 2 of its cores at up to 4.6GHz, 4 cores at up to 4.4GHz, and 6 cores at up to 4.2GHz. Intel has an all-turbo boost CPU clock of 4GHz on the codename Core-1800 chip.

The new Alder Lake-S platform will also deliver PCIe 4.0 like Rocket Lake-S recently did, but we'll be getting some next-gen DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 support. The flagship Z690 chipset looks to be the only one that supports DDR5-4800 memory, while lower-end H670, B650, and H610 chipsets will support up to DDR4-3200 memory.

The new 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs that are coming in the second half of 2021, with the Alder Lake CPUs being a proper huge leap over the previous generation. Intel's new 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs represent a "significant breakthrough in x86 architecture" according to Intel.

Intel says that its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs will be the foundation for the future of desktop and mobile processors, where the first wave of 12th Gen Alder Lake parts will be its "most power-scalable system-on-chip" that drops in 2H 2021.

Intel explains on its website: "Intel demonstrated "Alder Lake," the next-generation processor that represents a significant breakthrough in x86 architecture and Intel's most power-scalable system-on-chip. Due in second half of 2021, Alder Lake will combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into a single product. Alder Lake will also be Intel's first processor built on a new, enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin and will serve as the foundation for leadership desktop and mobile processors that deliver smarter, faster and more efficient real-world computing".

NEWS SOURCES:igorslab.de, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

