Dell unveils new Snapdragon X-powered laptops, the first of the Copilot+ AI PC wave

Dell unveils its new fleet of Qualcomm Snapdragon X-powered laptops, the first Microsoft Copilot+ AI PCs with new XPS, Inspiron, Latitude laptops.

Dell has just announced 5 new Copilot+ AI PC laptops powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series SoC.

Dell's new XPS 13 (9345) laptop (source: Dell)

The new XPS 13 (9345), Inspiron 14, Inspiron 14 Plus, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455 laptops all feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X SoC with an on-board NPU for AI workloads, ready for Microsoft's new Copilot+ branded AI PC era.

Dell's new XPS 13 laptop has a mid-range 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor with Dual Core Boost, with support for up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage (4TB in the future), and 3 x 13.4-inch display options: a 500-nit 1920 x 1200 non-touch IPS display at 120Hz refresh rate, a 500-nit 2560 x 1600 IPS display with HDR and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 400-nit 2880 x 1880 OLED display with HDR at the 60Hz refresh rate.

All of the new Dell XPS 13 laptops feature a 1080p webcam that supports Windows Hello, a USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1, and Power Delivery. The new OLED model is a bit thinner than the IPS versions, at 0.58 inches thick compared to 0.60 inches thick, while they all weigh 2.6 pounds.

Dell's new Latitude 7455 laptop (source: Dell)

Next up, we've got the new Dell Latitude 7455 which has the same Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processor options, with support for up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage, 2 x USB4 Type-C ports, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a microSD card slot, audio jack, Windows Hello webcam, optional fingerprint reader, and an optional external uSIM card tray for on-the-go 5G connectivity.

A single display option is provided for the Latitude 7455: a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS touch-capable display, with both Latitude 7455 configurations weighing 3.17 pounds and 0.67 inches thick.

Dell's new Inspiron 14 Plus (7441) laptop (source: Dell)

The last new Copilot+ AI PC from Dell is the Inspiron 14 Plus (7441) that comes in one configuration with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM (the minimum entry for Copilot+ AI PC hardware requirements), 512GB, and 1TB M.2 SSD options, and a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS touch-display with a 1080p Windows Hello camera.

We've also got 2 x USB4 Type-C ports, 1 x USB-A 3.2 ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The Inspiron 14 Plus weighs in at 3.17 pounds and 0.58 inches thick.

As for prcing and availability, Dell will launch all 5 new laptops later this year, with the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus up for pre-order now. The new XPS 13 starts at $1299, while the new Inspiron 14 Plus starts at $1099.