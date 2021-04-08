All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Neuralink shows monkey playing pong with his MIND with brain implant

Elon Musk's Neuralink shows off new video of a monkey playing pong with just his mind -- no controllers -- through brain implant.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 8 2021 7:59 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk said 4 years ago that he wanted to end languages for human beings with brain implants with his company Neuralink, fast forward to 2020 and Musk said human trials of the brain implant were coming... and now they have a monkey playing pong with his mind. Wow. Check it out:

9-year-old monkey Pager learns how to control the computer and use the joystick to move the ball around on the screen to match up with the orange square, and gets rewarded when he does this with a "tasty banana smoothie, delivered through a straw". While Pager learns how to play the game, the Neuralink team have been pulling data from the chip in his brain.

Once Pager is familiar with the control system, Neuralink disconnected the joystick and Pager was still playing Pong -- but with just his brain. The brain-computer interface, or BCI, is doing the rest -- allowing Pager to control the computer with just his thoughts. The team at Neuralink say this is going to be perfect technology for those who have lost a limb and get a prosthetic installed, which they will eventually be able to control through a BCI.

Of course Elon Musk is going to tweet about this... you knew you were going to see that, didn't you? ;)

Neuralink shows monkey playing pong with his MIND with brain implant 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Planet Of The Apes (1968)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/8/2021 at 7:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.