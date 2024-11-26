All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

Elon Musk's Neuralink to conduct trial to see if its brain implact can control a robotic arm

Elon Musk's brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, Neuralink, announces it will test whether a person can contrrol a robotic arm with just their thoughts.

Elon Musk's Neuralink to conduct trial to see if its brain implact can control a robotic arm
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Neuralink has received approval to test its wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) implant with an assistive robotic arm, marking a significant advancement in BCI technology. This trial aims to allow users to control a robotic arm using only their thoughts, enhancing both digital and physical freedom.

Elon Musk's brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, Neuralink, has announced it has received approval to test its BCI implant with an assistive robotic arm.

The first-ever study will see someone using a BCI to control a robotic arm with just their thoughts, the post by Neuralink on X said: "We're excited to announce the approval and launch of a new feasibility trial to extend BCI control using the N1 implant to an investigational assistive robotic arm".

Brain implants and controlling a robotic arm isn't something entirely new, as it has been done before with cumbersome setups that required cables running to the research participants' head and then to a computer that decoded the brain signals. Neuralink's brain-computer interface (BCI) is wireless, making everything far easier. On top of that, Musk has Tesla and its robotics side, so it's a family affair technology wise.

Neuralink continued on its X post, adding: "This is an important first step towards restoring not only digital freedom, but also physical freedom. More info to come, but the CONVOY Study will enable cross-enrolling participants from the ongoing PRIME Study". You can read more about the PRIME study here.

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

