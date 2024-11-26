Elon Musk's Neuralink to conduct trial to see if its brain implact can control a robotic arm

Elon Musk's brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, Neuralink, announces it will test whether a person can contrrol a robotic arm with just their thoughts.

Neuralink has received approval to test its wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) implant with an assistive robotic arm, marking a significant advancement in BCI technology. This trial aims to allow users to control a robotic arm using only their thoughts, enhancing both digital and physical freedom.

Elon Musk's brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, Neuralink, has announced it has received approval to test its BCI implant with an assistive robotic arm.

The first-ever study will see someone using a BCI to control a robotic arm with just their thoughts, the post by Neuralink on X said: "We're excited to announce the approval and launch of a new feasibility trial to extend BCI control using the N1 implant to an investigational assistive robotic arm".

Brain implants and controlling a robotic arm isn't something entirely new, as it has been done before with cumbersome setups that required cables running to the research participants' head and then to a computer that decoded the brain signals. Neuralink's brain-computer interface (BCI) is wireless, making everything far easier. On top of that, Musk has Tesla and its robotics side, so it's a family affair technology wise.

Neuralink continued on its X post, adding: "This is an important first step towards restoring not only digital freedom, but also physical freedom. More info to come, but the CONVOY Study will enable cross-enrolling participants from the ongoing PRIME Study". You can read more about the PRIME study here.