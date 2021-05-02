How to play the Resident Evil Village demo as much as you want on PC

Steam gamers manipulate a few folders to play Capcom's new free Resident Evil Village demo as many times as they want on PC.

Capcom has significantly restricted Resident Evil Village's play time on consoles and PC...but Steam gamers have figured out a work around.

The RE Village demo will lock you out after one hour of play regardless of which area you play--the castle or the village, either way it's only 1 hour. PC gamers can break the demo's restriction, however, by using Steam Achievement Manager and deleting a few files.

According to the Steam community, the method is pretty simple.

The method is as follows: