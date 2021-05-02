All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

How to play the Resident Evil Village demo as much as you want on PC

Steam gamers manipulate a few folders to play Capcom's new free Resident Evil Village demo as many times as they want on PC.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 2 2021 5:39 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Capcom has significantly restricted Resident Evil Village's play time on consoles and PC...but Steam gamers have figured out a work around.

How to play the Resident Evil Village demo as much as you want on PC 27 | TweakTown.com

The RE Village demo will lock you out after one hour of play regardless of which area you play--the castle or the village, either way it's only 1 hour. PC gamers can break the demo's restriction, however, by using Steam Achievement Manager and deleting a few files.

According to the Steam community, the method is pretty simple.

The method is as follows:

1. Disable Steam Cloud for RE8 Demo

2. Download Steam SAM (Steam Achievement Manager)

3. Delete Local Savefiles

(Located: D:Steamuserdata1541780remotewin64_save

Delete those Files.

4. Start Steam SAM

5. Select RE8 Demo

6. Remove Achievements and Stats, confirm.

If you run the Demo now, Timer is reset to 1 hour.

You can do that in a couple of seconds, I even wrote a small tool to do that for me...

Info: If you do not want to set the Settings again all the Time, Reset everything, start the Demo to Main Menu, change all Settings you need and Close the game.

No go to your Local Save and copy data00-1.bin (this is where those settings are stored)

Once you have to reset again, proceed as Step 3 and just add the data00-1.bin you saved to the folder.

Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil Village - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2021 at 4:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.