Humans may kill ourselves off much sooner than we think, says expert

A top scientist with over 260 peer-reviewed articles has said that doomsday for all humans may come sooner than we are expecting.

Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 7:34 AM CDT
At some point, everything will come to an end, and Earth won't exist anymore, but where is that ending, and how will it be caused?

Humans may kill ourselves off much sooner than we think, says expert 01 | TweakTown.com

A new article published in the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science by Corey Bradshaw, a scientist working in the ecology field at Flinders University and has published over 260 peer-reviewed scientific articles, has said that humanity is causing a rapid loss of biodiversity.

Through this human-induced rapid loss of biodiversity, Bradshaw says that Earth is losing its ability to support complex life. "But the mainstream is having difficulty grasping the magnitude of this loss, despite the steady erosion of the fabric of human civilization", said Bradshaw. Additionally, the article mentions that the world's economic and political systems are currently focusing on short-term solutions to problems that present themselves, which causes long-term problems such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecological destruction to go unnoticed.

Paul Ehrlich, who is a study co-author and biologist at Stanford University, said, "Most economies operate on the basis that counteraction now is too costly to be politically palatable. Combined with disinformation campaigns to protect short-term profits it is doubtful that the scale of changes we need will be made in time."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:healththoroughfare.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

