PS5's Godfall listed for PlayStation 4 as 6-month exclusivity ends

PlayStation 5 exclusive Godfall has been rated by PEGI for PlayStation 4, six months after releasing on next-gen hardware.

Published Sat, Apr 24 2021 6:16 PM CDT
Godfall will be releasing on PlayStation 4 after its six-month exclusivity contract on PlayStation 5 ends.

European ratings board PEGI has rated Godfall for PlayStation 4, indicating the game will also release on last-gen hardware. The rating went up yesterday on the PEGI website.

Godfall was originally released in November as part of the PS5's next-gen launch lineup, gamers were led to believe it'd stay as a next-gen exclusive on consoles. Neither Gearbox nor Counterplay Games has confirmed the PS4 port just yet, but an announcement should happen soon. This isn't actually a surprise. Godfall was announced as a six-month timed exclusive for PS5 that wouldn't come to other consoles until at least May 12, 2021.

There's no word on a possible Xbox One release, but that should happen at some point too alongside next-gen optimizations on the Xbox Series X and Series S duo.

NEWS SOURCE:pegi.info

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

