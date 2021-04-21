PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate: 3.2GHz GPU on LN2

PowerColor's super-enthusiast Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate graphics card has been pushed to its silicon edge by German overclocker Roman "der8auer" Hartung.

The custom PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate graphics card and its pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU was pushed all the way through to an insane 3.2GHz GPU clock with the help of LN2 cooling. AMD has an artificial limit of 3GHz on its Radeon RX 6000 series but the newer Navi 21 XTXH versions of the GPU have that limit pushed up to 4GHz.

The pre-installed waterblock was used at first with der8auer hitting 2820MHz on the GPU, with temps at around 86C -- but then the LN2 container was attached and the temps instantly dropped to a super-super-chilly -87C. There were some graphical artifacts at first, but once the tweaking was finished the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate graphics card had its GPU pushed to 3225MHz (3.2GHz).

