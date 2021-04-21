All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate: 3.2GHz GPU on LN2

German overclocker Der8auer cranks PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate to insane 3.2GHz GPU clocks on LN2 cooling.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 8:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PowerColor's super-enthusiast Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate graphics card has been pushed to its silicon edge by German overclocker Roman "der8auer" Hartung.

The custom PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate graphics card and its pre-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU was pushed all the way through to an insane 3.2GHz GPU clock with the help of LN2 cooling. AMD has an artificial limit of 3GHz on its Radeon RX 6000 series but the newer Navi 21 XTXH versions of the GPU have that limit pushed up to 4GHz.

The pre-installed waterblock was used at first with der8auer hitting 2820MHz on the GPU, with temps at around 86C -- but then the LN2 container was attached and the temps instantly dropped to a super-super-chilly -87C. There were some graphical artifacts at first, but once the tweaking was finished the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate graphics card had its GPU pushed to 3225MHz (3.2GHz).

PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate: 3.2GHz GPU on LN2 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate: 3.2GHz GPU on LN2 04 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate: 3.2GHz GPU on LN2 05 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate: 3.2GHz GPU on LN2 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil Limited Edition AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3199.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2021 at 3:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.