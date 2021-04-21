All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Eve shows off its Spectrum monitor: HDMI 2.1 working with 4K 144Hz

The Eve Spectrum Model 3 teased again: 4K 144Hz over HDMI 2.1 is now working -- the first working HDMI 2.1 monitor is nearly here.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 7:27 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Apr 21 2021 9:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Eve Spectrum was the first-ever crowd-developed monitor, and if it came out of the oven properly and on time -- it would've been the very first HDMI 2.1 monitor and made history. We're now much closer to that point.

The team has delayed its monitors a few times now, but then the team reached out to me just now with some great updates. A new community update, detailing that the team members in China have been working on getting the Spectrum monitor ready for its hopefully-very-soon launch.

In a community update on its website, Eve Community Manager 'Helios' explained: "While I'm waiting for new prototypes to show up for further testing, the team members in China have already been hands-on to make sure Spectrum does what it is supposed to do. That involves a lot of testing with a lot of different devices, some of which may even lend themselves for some entertainment during down time. Hope you all like another peek behind the scenes!"

The new Eve Spectrum monitor has been shown off fully working over HDMI 2.1 with different game consoles, graphics cards and more -- with the team saying that they are over the "hardest part of development" and that after the final round of community prototype testing that they'll be ready to begin shipping the HDMI 2.1-powered 4K 144Hz beast monitor.

What we have with the Eve Spectrum is a 27-inch 4K 144Hz IPS panel, with up to 750 nits of brightness, 1ms GtG response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, with 2 x HDMI 2.1 inputs, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, USB-B, and USB-A connectivity, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Eve is charging $709 for the Spectrum 4K 144Hz model, $609 for the Spectrum 1440p 240Hz model, and $459 for the Spectrum 1440p 144Hz model. Estimated shipping time on the Spectrum 4K 144Hz model is expected by the end of June 2021, the Spectrum 1440p 240Hz model expected to ship by July 9, 2021 while the Spectrum 1440p 144Hz model has an estimated shipping time of end of Q3, 2021.

Eve shows off its Spectrum monitor: HDMI 2.1 working with 4K 144Hz 09 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2749.00
$2749.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2021 at 9:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:eve.community

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.