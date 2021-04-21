Microsoft giving Xbox LIVE Gold credit refunds, here's how to get one

Did you buy Xbox LIVE Gold just to play F2P games like Warzone? Don't want Xbox LIVE Gold any more? Microsoft will refund you.

As part of today's big announcement that online multiplayer in F2P games no longer require premium Xbox LIVE Gold, Microsoft also confirmed a one-time refund option for gamers who no longer want the service.

To get a credit refund you have to apply here, but there's some stipulations. You have to have bought Xbox LIVE Gold on or before April 21, 2021, and the credit is based on remaining subscription time. The refund will be bigger if you have more time left, and smaller if you have less time left.

Microsoft also says if you try to redeem other Gold codes between now and May 5 you'll forfeit your right to a refund.

Check below for more info directly from the Xbox FAQ:

Yes, we're offering a one-time option for Xbox Live Gold members who only use their subscription for free-to-play games to immediately cancel and receive a credit based on their remaining time.

Xbox Live Gold credit request

Here are the requirements for a credit:

Limit one credit per person.

If you're a current Xbox Live Gold subscriber who purchased your subscription on or before April 21, 2021, you're eligible for a credit based on the remaining time on your subscription. But you must submit your request on or before June 1, 2021.

If you purchased an Xbox Live Gold code on or before April 21, 2021, you can redeem it on or before May 5, 2021 to be eligible for a credit based on the remaining time on the code. Limit one code per person. Xbox Live Gold code redemptions that occur after May 5, 2021 are not eligible for a credit and will make you ineligible for any Gold credit through this process. Redemption of more than one Xbox Live Gold code between April 21 and May 5 will also make you ineligible for any Gold credit through this process.

If you purchased an Xbox Live Gold code in addition to an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, your credit options are limited to a Microsoft account credit or payment to a PayPal account.

Credit requests will not be accepted after June 1, 2021.

Only paid Xbox Live Gold subscriptions and codes are eligible. Free, trial, and other promotional subscriptions and codes are not eligible.

Xbox reserves the right to request additional information to verify eligibility and reserves the right to deny credits.

Credits are only available in locales that support Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox supported countries/regions

The credit amount is based on two factors: today's Xbox Live Gold prices at the Xbox digital store in your region and the amount of time remaining before your Xbox Live Gold subscription expires:

At less than 31 days, the credit will be $0.33 USD for each day remaining

At between 31 and 90 days, the credit will be $0.28 USD for each day remaining

At between 91 and 180 days, the credit will be $0.22 USD for each day remaining

At 180 days or more, the credit will be $0.16 USD for each day remaining

For example, if you have 20 days left on your subscription at the time you ask for a credit, you'll be credited $6.60 USD. If you have 75 days left, your credit will be $21.00 USD. If you have 135 days left, your credit will be $29.70 USD. And if you have 200 days left, your credit will be $32.00 USD.

All rates above are provided as USD. Rates in your locale may vary.

Currency rates for credits in the following countries are calculated based on the exchange rate as of April 14, 2021: