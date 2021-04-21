All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xbox makes history by cutting Xbox Live Gold requirement for F2P games

Microsoft makes history by cutting Xbox LIVE Gold subscription requirements for free-to-play games, pleasing all console users.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 2:32 PM CDT
Microsoft makes good on its promise and today removed the Xbox LIVE Gold paid subscription requirement for online in free-to-play games.

Xbox makes history by cutting Xbox Live Gold requirement for F2P games 3 | TweakTown.com

Today free-to-play games on Xbox consoles are actually free. There's no red tape, no subscription fees attached to play online with friends--just fire up your Xbox, jump into Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fortnite, or Warzone, and play. No gatekeeping or restrictions.

Read Also: Xbox LIVE name changed to distinguish the premium subscription from online network

Xbox gamers without Gold can also use Looking For Group and party chat functionalities on the Xbox network:

"In addition to online multiplayer, we're unlocking Looking for Group with the April 2021 system update, and party chat is available at no cost for all free-to-play games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (Xbox 360 players can use the free party option available through the Xbox mobile app)."

Microsoft says there are over 50 F2P games with online multiplayer that are no longer bound by Xbox LIVE Gold, including:

  1. 3on3 FreeStyle
  2. Aegis Wing
  3. APB Reloaded
  4. Apex Legends
  5. Armored Warfare
  6. Battle Islands: Commanders
  7. Bless Unleashed
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. Call of Duty: Warzone
  10. Crackdown
  11. Crackdown 2
  12. Crimson Alliance
  13. Crossout
  14. CRSED: F.O.A.D.
  15. Darwin Project
  16. Dauntless
  17. DC Universe Online
  18. Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
  19. Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
  20. Defiance 2050
  21. Destiny 2
  22. Doritos Crash Course
  23. Dungeon Defenders II
  24. Enlisted
  25. Eternal Card Game
  26. Family Game Night
  27. Fishing Planet
  28. Fortnite
  29. Galaxy Control: Arena
  30. Happy Wars
  31. Harm's Way
  32. Hawken
  33. Hyper Scape
  34. Killer Instinct
  35. Korgan
  36. Minion Masters
  37. Neverwinter
  38. Outriders (Demo)
  39. Paladins
  40. Path of Exile
  41. Phantasy Star Online 2
  42. Phantom Dust
  43. Pinball FX2
  44. Prominence Poker
  45. Realm Royale
  46. Rec Room
  47. Resident Evil Revelations 2
  48. ROBLOX
  49. Rocket League
  50. Rogue Company
  51. Skyforge
  52. SMITE
  53. Spacelords
  54. Spellbreak
  55. Star Trek Online
  56. Techwars Global Conflict
  57. TERA
  58. The Four Kings Casino and Slots
  59. Too Human
  60. Trove
  61. Vigor
  62. War Thunder
  63. Warface
  64. Warframe
  65. World of Tanks
  66. World of Warships: Legends
  67. Yaris
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

