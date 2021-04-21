Xbox makes history by cutting Xbox Live Gold requirement for F2P games

Microsoft makes good on its promise and today removed the Xbox LIVE Gold paid subscription requirement for online in free-to-play games.

Today free-to-play games on Xbox consoles are actually free. There's no red tape, no subscription fees attached to play online with friends--just fire up your Xbox, jump into Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fortnite, or Warzone, and play. No gatekeeping or restrictions.

Read Also: Xbox LIVE name changed to distinguish the premium subscription from online network

Xbox gamers without Gold can also use Looking For Group and party chat functionalities on the Xbox network:

"In addition to online multiplayer, we're unlocking Looking for Group with the April 2021 system update, and party chat is available at no cost for all free-to-play games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (Xbox 360 players can use the free party option available through the Xbox mobile app)."

Microsoft says there are over 50 F2P games with online multiplayer that are no longer bound by Xbox LIVE Gold, including: