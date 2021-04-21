All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Knights of the Old Republic returning with KOTOR remake at Apsyr Media

BioWare's beloved Knights of the Old Republic RPG is coming back as a remake, and the port masters at Apsyr Media are making it.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 11:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

BioWare's legendary Knights of the Old Republic RPG is getting a remake at Aspyr Media.

Knights of the Old Republic returning with KOTOR remake at Apsyr Media 432 | TweakTown.com

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, KOTOR is coming back in a big way. The game is being remade by the port masters at Aspyr Media who have worked on a multitude of re-releases, remasters, and ports of popular video games. Aspyr has been steadily going through the older Star Wars games backlog and has developed remasters of classics like Episode I - Racer, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Outcast, and Republic Commando for modern platforms.

Apsyr also developed the MacOS, Android and iOS ports of Knights of the Old Republic, and the macOS port of KOTOR II. The team had a hand in other Star Wars games including The Force Unleashed and 2004's Battlefront.

Apsyr Media is currently one of the dozens of studios owned by Embracer Group, and is nestled under the Saber Interactive label.

No official details about the remake have been announced.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic Occasion [ Xbox ]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.00
$24.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2021 at 11:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.