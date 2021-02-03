Embracer aka THQ Nordic now owns 244 IPs including Borderlands

Embracer Group's big three-studio buyout today pushed their IP ownership all the way to 244 franchises across 137 studios.

Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) now owns a whopping 244 IPs and franchises, the company today confirmed.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Today Embracer bought some big companies, including Gearbox (Borderlands), Easybrain (mobile games), and Aspyr Media (known for ports). These acquisitions bumped Embracer's IP treasure trove by 22 franchises, and right now the media titan has 244 IPs at their disposal. This number includes Gearbox's mega-hit Borderlands series--a franchise so powerful that Embracer gave Gearbox its own unit division.

The company also updated its game studio count to 137 external and internal teams. Most of the teams are external (73) versus internal (64), and THQ Nordic is the largest with 41 studios, followed by Koch Media's 35 studios.

Embracer also has a whopping 193 games in development, of which 119 are unannounced.

The company consists of the following studios and labels: