Embracer aka THQ Nordic now owns 244 IPs including Borderlands

Embracer Group's big three-studio buyout today pushed their IP ownership all the way to 244 franchises across 137 studios.

Published Wed, Feb 3 2021 4:43 PM CST
Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) now owns a whopping 244 IPs and franchises, the company today confirmed.

Today Embracer bought some big companies, including Gearbox (Borderlands), Easybrain (mobile games), and Aspyr Media (known for ports). These acquisitions bumped Embracer's IP treasure trove by 22 franchises, and right now the media titan has 244 IPs at their disposal. This number includes Gearbox's mega-hit Borderlands series--a franchise so powerful that Embracer gave Gearbox its own unit division.

The company also updated its game studio count to 137 external and internal teams. Most of the teams are external (73) versus internal (64), and THQ Nordic is the largest with 41 studios, followed by Koch Media's 35 studios.

Embracer also has a whopping 193 games in development, of which 119 are unannounced.

The company consists of the following studios and labels:

  • THQ Nordic
  • Gunfire Games
  • Bugbear Entertainment
  • Piranha Bytes
  • E101
  • Black Forest Games
  • HandyGames
  • Rainbow Studios
  • Purple Lamp
  • Pow Wow
  • Koch Media/Deep Silver
  • Dambuster Studios
  • Vertigo Games
  • Fishlabs
  • Milestone
  • Volition
  • Warhorse Studios
  • Saber Interactive
  • 4A Games
  • Aspyr Media
  • New World Interactive
  • Amplifier Game Invest
  • Palindrome
  • Rare Earth Games
  • Vermila
  • Tarsier Studios
  • Coffee Stain Studios
  • DECA Games
  • Gearbox
  • Easybrain
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

