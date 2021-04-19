All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: HDD and SSD crypto mining frenzy begins, could see shortages like GPUs

Xbox's new breakthrough paves the way for mainstream cloud gaming

Microsoft plans to bring Project xCloud game streaming to iOS and PC browsers soon, opening up new doors for cloud gaming.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Apr 19 2021 4:00 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Apr 19 2021 4:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft makes a big breakthrough that will help game streaming push towards mainstream adoption.

Xbox's new breakthrough paves the way for mainstream cloud gaming 344 | TweakTown.com

Xbox cloud game streaming is coming soon to browsers across PC and mobile, Microsoft today announced. Invites to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will start rolling out tomorrow, and users can test out 100 Xbox games across Edge, Chrome, or Safari browsers.

This new feature will technically allow Project xCloud game streaming on iOS devices via the Safari browser and avoid Apple's stringent App Store policies. Users can hook up Bluetooth controllers to their phones and jump in, or wired USB controllers on their PC. Microsoft says more than 50 games have been re-tooled with touch controls for mobiles.

Streaming to browsers is another major milestone towards mainstream access. Being able to fire up a fully-fledged Xbox game in a browser has all sorts of far-reaching ramifications--ease of access, discoverability, sparking purchases, and subscriber retention. Users will be able to play games wherever they are, be it on mobile, PC, or even consoles via the built-in Edge browser on Xbox systems.

While Microsoft plans to roll out official game streaming to consoles in the future, gamers can fire up the on-console Edge browser and jump in. This will allow Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to effectively test out games before they commit to downloading, which could become a powerful mechanism for engagement as users try, discover, and buy new content.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.83
$29.83$29.83$29.83
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/19/2021 at 4:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.