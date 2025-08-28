Xbox cloud streaming may come to all Game Pass subscriptions

Microsoft is currently testing an appealing new feature that could unlock cloud game streaming for all Game Pass subscribers, but nothing's confirmed yet.

TL;DR: Microsoft is beta testing cloud game streaming for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers, potentially expanding access beyond the current Ultimate tier. This move could increase multi-device engagement and aligns with partnerships like AMD for cloud hardware development. The feature's full public release and pricing details remain unconfirmed.

Microsoft is beta testing a new feature that unlocks cloud game streaming to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and it's possible that the feature could become permanent for all public gamers.

It looks like Microsoft might allow all cloud streaming for all Xbox Game Pass subscription tiers. There's just one catch--it's not official. Not yet, anyway.

Right now, the new entitlement is only available in the current Xbox Insider test, which is private. Reports indicate that all testers can stream specific PC games via the cloud, regardless of which version of Xbox Game Pass they are subscribed to. Even Game Pass Core subscribers can access the games.

For reference, Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently only available to the public via the top-tier $20 per month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The feature is meant to be added value to an already value-weighted service, but decoupling this access point could help Microsoft funnel more users into the multi-device ecosystem.

If Microsoft did suddenly allow game streaming for all Game Pass subscribers, it would be a momentous occasion. This might be what Xbox exec Jason Beaumont was referring to about the cloud when he said he's "really excited about the announcements in the coming months."

Microsoft is also teaming up directly with AMD to design chips specifically for cloud devices, indicating that the Xbox Keystone set top mini-console may live on in some form.

The new Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X handheld duo also represent a new access point for wider subscriptions and potential for longer-term engagement via streaming, but what exactly Microsoft is planning remains unclear in regards to pricing and subscription iteration.