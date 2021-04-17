All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Report: Amazon cancels new Lord of the Rings MMORPG

Amazon has reportedly cancelled its new The Lord of the Rings MMORPG as it clashes with Leyou's new parent company Tencent.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Apr 17 2021 3:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Amazon has cancelled its new Lord of the Rings game project due to clashes with Tencent, sources tell Bloomberg.

Report: Amazon cancels new Lord of the Rings MMORPG 45 | TweakTown.com

The new high-profile Lord of the Rings MMORPG has been shelved due to contractual disputes between Amazon and Tencent, who bought the game's co-developer Leyou Technologies in 2020.

Amazon confirmed the news to Bloomberg: "We have been unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time. We love the Lord of the Rings IP, and are disappointed that we won't be bringing this game to customers."

Amazon Game Studios and Leyou's Athlon Games had been developing the game since 2019, the same year that Amazon's gaming division fired a number of workers.

This marks yet another blemish on Amazon's gaming portfolio and it's unknown how much money has been spent on the project so far. Lord of the Rings joins other cancelled Amazon games like free-to-play multiplayer shooter Crucible and team-based brawler Breakaway. It's only in-development project, New World, has been delayed indefinitely and doesn't yet have a release date.

Buy at Amazon

Lord of the Rings The Two Towers - PlayStation 2

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$55.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2021 at 3:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.