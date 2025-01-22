GAINWARD's new GeForce RTX 5090D FROST graphics card teased with new snowflake design

TL;DR: GAINWARD's GeForce RTX 5090D FROST graphics card, designed for the Chinese market, features a snowflake-inspired design with a triple-slot cooling system. It includes a GB202 GPU with 21,760 CUDA cores, 32GB GDDR7 memory, and a 575W TDP. The card has restricted AI and crypto-mining performance. GAINWARD's GeForce RTX 5090D FROST graphics card, designed for the Chinese market, features a snowflake-inspired design with a triple-slot cooling system. It includes a GB202 GPU with 21,760 CUDA cores, 32GB GDDR7 memory, and a 575W TDP. The card has restricted AI and crypto-mining performance.

GAINWARD's new custom GeForce RTX 5090D FROST graphics card has been teased, ready for the Chinese market with gimped AI and crypto-mining performance. Check it out:

The new GAINWARD GeForce RTX 5090D FROST graphics card was picked up by VideoCardz after being shared on the Bilibili forums, with a new design that seems to be inspired by snowflakes (and it looks cool, too). We have a triple-slot cooling design with a triple-fan thermal solution, with snowflake patterns on the front shroud and a gorgeous backplate.

The company didn't detail the specifications of the card, but we should expect the new RTX 5090D FROST to feature the GB202 GPU (the same as the RTX 5090 non-D) with 21,760 CUDA cores, and 32GB of super-fast GDDRR7 memory. We should expect it to feature a 575W TDP with a single 16-pin power connector.

In recent news regarding NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090D destined for China is that NVIDIA has new restrictions on AI performance and cryptomining performance, which you can read about in the links above. We're also learning that it'll have the same GPU (GB203), 32GB GDDR7, while other parts were being tuned.

We'll find out more in the weeks to come as the GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card -- and this wicked custom GAINWARD GeForce RTX 5090D FROST -- hits the shores of CHina.