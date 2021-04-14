Konami makes a new...indie game sequel to a Famicom sidescroller?
Konami turns eyes at Nintendo's Indie World showcase with a new hack-and-slash sidescroller sequel to an old Famicom classic.
Konami made a surprise splash at Nintendo's Indie World showcase with GetsuFumaDen, a new updated sequel to a 34 year-old Famicom game.
Today Konami finally announced a new game, but it's not Metal Gear or Silent Hill. It's a smaller roguelite game made in collaboration with indie studio GuruGuru. Introducing GetsuFumaDen: The Undying Moon, a frenetic hack-and-slash platformer with insane boss fights and a unique visual style. The game is coming to Steam in 2021 via early access and Switch in 2022.
Gamers are perplexed by this move. Why an indie? Why such an old game? The new title is actually a sequel to a decades-old cult hilt for the Famicom, and the original GetsuFumaDen is said to have inspired the best-selling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles NES game.
Konami is a somewhat confusing company but this kind of lower-risk venture makes sense.
Right now Konami has a string of consistent heavy-hitters with its YuGiOh and PES franchises, and the company doesn't want to invest tens of millions into new big-budget games. It's more likely that Metal Gear and Silent Hill licenses will be doled out to third parties so Konami can A) avoid upfront dev costs and B) secure long-term royalties from game sales.
A smaller indie is comparatively cheaper and easier to make.
ABOUT THIS GAME
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon combines intense roguelite hack-and-slash action with a stunning dark fantasy world, brought to life through the stroke of traditional Japanese art.
As the chosen leader and guardian of the land of the living, wield the otherworldy arsenal and powers of the Getsu clan as you descend deeper into the depths of Hell to eradicate the source of the cataclysm.
Distinct Ukiyo-e Inspired Visuals
- Inspired by the Japanese ukiyo-e art style, the world of GetsuFumaDen is as beautiful as it is deadly.
- Vibrant, dynamic 2D animations bring the artistic world to life.
Brutal, Larger than Life Boss Battles
A reanimated demon lord, a colossal centipede, and a five-headed hydra are only some of the myriad massive and fearsome monsters and yokai standing in your way.
Defend yourself against their relentless onslaught and emerge victorious to descend deeper into the depths of Hell.
Dynamic, Weapon-Based Combat.
- Master the rythmn of intense sword fighting action: pacing and timings of movements are inspired by Japanese martial arts.
- Utilize the unique special moves of a wide range of weapon types including katanas, battle umbrellas and spears to outsmart your enemies.
Authentic Roguelite Action
While death is not the end, the world of Hell lives and breathes, presenting new map layouts and challenges to overcome with each attempt.
Permanent upgrades, customizable weapons, and variable level progression provide new opportunities and challenges for every run.
Immersive Weapon Enhancement System
- The crafting process gives you complete control over the ability to collect, enhance and unlock abilities of main and sub weapons.
- Unlock enhancements to your favorite weapons at each run, and get back in the action!
Soul Devour Power-Up System
- Collect souls during each descent to power up in real-time.
- Utilize the unique power-up system to dynamically and strategically select enhancements.