Sony is fixing the PS5's biggest drawback slowly but surely

With 667GB of useable SSD space, limited storage is the PS5's Achilles heel. Running out of precious SSD capacity becomes a problem way too quickly. Now Sony is finally doing something about it.

Months after the console's launch, PlayStation 5 owners will soon be able to store next-gen PS5 games on external HDDs and USB sticks. The new feature will be added in tomorrow's major PS5 firmware update, which also adds other significant improvements like being able to check PS Plus data syncs right from a game's quick info menu.

There's just one catch: PS5 games still can't be launched from an HDD. Think of this new feature as an old-school memory card that only stores data. You still have to manually copy/move the game back over to the PS5's SSD in order to play it (luckily this migration doesn't take a long time).

The M.2 SSD expansion bay is still locked, but Sony says it'll share updates soon.

Remember that the PlayStation 5 only supports one external USB 3.0 HDD hooked up at one time, and the drives must be formatted as exFAT. There's also a minimum requirement of 250GB of space (max 8TB) and you'll want to plug the drive into the back of the PS5.

Here's what Sony said on the storage options: