Ex-Sony exec says 'increasing graphics power' isn't the way to go with the PS6 - so what is?

Ex-PlayStation exec argues ray-traced graphics have 'hit the level that I cannot tell the difference' - so what should Sony do with its next-gen console?

TL;DR: Former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida has argued in a YouTube interview that advancing graphics, specifically ray tracing, has reached a plateau, and the same is broadly true for higher frame rates. While Yoshida admires what Sony has done with the PS5, he certainly raises questions about where the console maker should be going with the PS6.

We're getting to the point where advancing graphics in games isn't a meaningful pursuit, or that's a fresh assertion from an ex-PlayStation executive.

Shuhei Yoshida, who was President of Sony Interactive Worldwide Studios (and later Head of PlayStation Indies, before retiring earlier this year), expressed this point of view in an interview with Skill Up on YouTube (see above) as flagged by GamesRadar.

Yoshida observed: "Graphics (have) almost hit the level that even I cannot tell the difference between some of the (graphical capabilities) like ray traced or not ray traced, unless it's side by side, or higher frame rate."

In other words, is there really any point pushing for more visual bells and whistles in terms of ray tracing? As GameRadar points out, this is a viewpoint echoed by Mark Cerny - Lead System Architect of the PS4 and PS5 - who believes that the current approaching to ray tracing has "reached its limit".

Yoshida observes that Sony just can't keep on plugging away along the same lines of "increasing the graphics power" with future hardware, as there's simply much less mileage in that direction.

He certainly doesn't have anything against what Sony has done with the PS5, mind, particularly not in terms of the SSD and responsiveness therein. Yoshida enthuses: "I think PS5 is (an) amazing system in terms of quality of experience. I think the adoption of SSD was like an almost miracle."

Well, maybe that's going a touch over the top, but clearly, the SSD does make a big difference to the PlayStation 5.

Less shiny, more smooth

So, what should the games industry be aiming for now? I'd be inclined to agree that purely chasing better graphics does seem like the wrong way to go in terms of it having diminishing returns, certainly with ray tracing.

Surely frame rates should be the focus, now - taking the existing levels of eye-popping graphics that we already have, and ensuring that they run at a solid 60 FPS.

Of course, Yoshida also pours some cold water on the quest for higher frame rates - to an extent - and as GameRadar further notes, former Sony CEO Shawn Layden previously questioned how many gamers can tell the difference between 90 FPS and 120 FPS.

And yes, point taken on that, but getting a smooth constantly-above 60 FPS is something gamers definitely will be able to feel, while still keeping graphical details very high. This is surely still what we should be aiming for, especially with the more demanding games out there?

Of course, there are other ways to make gaming worlds more immersive than simply better ray tracing and lighting or similar effects. Such as being able to handle a lot more traffic and people rendered in an open world city, for example, so that the environment feels packed with inhabitants and truly alive.

I'm not sure there's any shortage of room to advance gaming visuals along those kinds of lines, while keeping that all-important steady and fluid 60 FPS minimum - and that's surely a more important way to proceed than simply adding more visual showiness and shiny things.