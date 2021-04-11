All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hasbro's new Transformers toy transforms on its own, costs $700

Hasbro's new $700 Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot is a new Transformer that transforms all on its own!

Published Sun, Apr 11 2021 9:11 PM CDT
If you're a huge Transformers fan then this new $700 "toy" is for you.

Hasbro has announced a huge new 19-inch tall Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Robot - Collector's Edition that costs $700 and actually transforms from a car, into a robot -- it packs a huge 5000 components, 27 patented servo motors, and 60 connected microchips. Hasbro has 80 sound effects you can play around with, while you can control your new Optimus robot through the ROBOSEN Optimus Prime app on your smartphone.

Optimus Prime can be programmed to walk around, punch, blast, drive, and convert at just a swipe of your finger -- even better, you can control your Transformers robot with your voice, too. Insider you'll have a Battle Axe and Blaster for your new Transformers 'toy' Optimus Prime, too.

Features:

  • At an incredible 19" tall when in robot mode, the TRANSFORMERS Autobot leader is awe inspiring in size and capability.
  • Optimus Prime is equipped with 80 sound effects, voiced by the original voice of the Autobot leader, with genuine "converting" sounds, as you watch and interact with Optimus Prime.
  • Authentic G1 design with detailed emblems, chrome accents and lighting throughout. Built in speakers and 2 microphones bring Optimus Prime to life!
  • Witness each punch, blast, breathe and conversion, all done with seamless precision, right before your eyes. Enjoy the most amazing TRANSFORMERS experience the industry has ever interacted with.
  • Optimus Prime is built premium throughout, with the world's most advanced collection of premium materials assembled together with over 5000 components, 60 microchips and 27 servo motors making this a one-of-a-kind, Collector's experience!
  • Turn on and ROLL OUT! Optimus Prime speeds away in truck mode via voice or app. You can seamlessly control Optimus Prime in robot or truck mode via voice or mobile app commands.
You can read more about the new Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Robot - Collector's Edition right here.

NEWS SOURCE:hasbropulse.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

