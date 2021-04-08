All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
HP's Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition costs more than double the Reverb G2

HP's Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition includes face, eye, and heartrate sensors, but it costs more than double then standard Reverb G2.

Published Thu, Apr 8 2021 9:48 PM CDT
HP this week revealed the price of its upcoming Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition. The new enterprise-focused VR headset includes various biometric sensors that are not included with the standard Reverb G2, and they come at a high cost.

HP first revealed the Omnicept Edition of its Reverb G2 VR headset in September of last year. The headset is based on the HP Reverb G2, which features dual 4K displays and Valve's over-the-ear speaker solution. The Omnicept Edition builds on that base and adds several biometric sensors to unlock advanced features for business uses.

The Omnicept Edition includes a pair of eye-tracking sensors from Tobii, which enable features like foveated rendering for improved performance. The eye-tracking sensors can also provide useful information about the user's level of focus and attention. HP also included a heartrate monitor, which in conjunction with the eye-tracker, can help determine a user's cognitive load level.

The HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition also includes a face-tracking sensor, not unlike HTC's new Vive Facial Tracker accessory, which enables realistic virtual avatar interactions, which can help make virtual meeting places feel natural and comfortable.

HP released the Reverb G2 for the consumer market with a price tag of $599. The Omnicept Edition is meant for enterprise customers and commands a much higher price tag of $1249. The headset also requires a license fee for specific use cases and 2% of revenue derived from software that employs Omnicept features. HP is also offering a $1499 Enterprise option, which includes a lifetime license and service pack. HP said it would begin taking orders for the headsets in May.

VR Cover Facial Interface & Foam Replacement for HP Reverb G2

NEWS SOURCES:www8.hp.com, uploadvr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

