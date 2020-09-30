NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition has a face camera, heart beat sensor

HP Reverb G2 Omnicept features a face camera, eye-trackers, and a heart rate sensor for advanced virtual reality simulations.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Sep 30 2020 11:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HP today revealed the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, a virtual reality headset for businesses that captures biometric data for various uses. The Omnicept headset can track your pupil movement, mouth movement, and your heart rate.

HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition has a face camera, heart beat sensor 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition is based on the upcoming Reverb G2 VR headset and shares most of the core features, including the display resolution, speakers, and general form factor. The Omnicept Edition has a few upgrades that the basic model doesn't offer, including a wipeable PU leather cushion and a ratcheting adjustment system for the head strap.

The Omnicept Edtion includes eye-tracking sensors from Tobii, which enable gaze-based interactions. The headset is also compatible with NVIDIA's foveated rendering technology, improving rendering performance while enhancing localized image fidelity with supersampling.

The face camera always records the user's mouth, and developers can use the captured data to animate avatars with natural human expressions in real-time. The facial expressions this camera captures can also tell a lot about your mood, especially when combined with your heartbeat.

HP said it could use the biometric sensors' data to extrapolate information, such as the wearer's cognitive load. Developers can create software that adapts to the user's ability based on their stress level in a given task. It's not hard to imagine how this kind of technology could help people learn at their own pace by increasing the challenge for those who excel and reducing complexity for those who need a bit extra help.

HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition is intended for the enterprise market, and the headset won't be sold to consumers. The headset will be available for developers and businesses in the Spring of 2021.

Buy at Amazon

HP Reverb Virtual Reality Headset - Professional Edition - for PC - 11 (7DH40UT#ABA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$527.45
$642.21$498.81$654.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2020 at 8:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.