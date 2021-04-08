Alienware's new laptop packs AMD Ryzen CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GPU

Alienware's first AMD gaming laptop since 2007 can be tweaked with up to the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and GeForce RTX 3070.

Dell has just announced new Ryzen 5000 editions of their flagship Alienware M15 gaming laptops, with the regular Alienware M15 R5 gaming laptops packing an Intel CPU -- these new mobile offerings pack an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU.

The new Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor for starters, joined by 16GB of RAM (upgradable to 32GB) with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. You can tweak the Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop with up to 32GB of RAM, up to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 if you wanted the additional silicon grunt.

Alienware provides users with 3 different 15-inch display options, with 2 x 1080p options but with different refresh rates: 1080p @ 165Hz or 1080p @ 360Hz -- meanwhile, you can upgrade up to the 1440p resolution @ 240Hz which I think would be a much better option.

Inside, we have 2.5GbE networking joined by Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a built-in 720p webcam, and an optional upgrade to a Cherry MX keyboard. Storage wise there's up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage available, I'd suggest going with the largest you could afford given how big games are these days.

You're looking at a starting price of $1800 for the Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition, available on April 20 in the US.