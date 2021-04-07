Death Stranding PC port is a success, made over $27 million in 2020

Death Stranding on PC made $27 million for 505 Games in 2020, accounting for over 30% of the company's total yearly revenues.

According to the latest financial reports from Digital Bros, the parent company of 505 Games, the PC port of Death Stranding generated $27.8 million (23.192 million Euros) in combined sales revenues on the Epic Games Store and Steam. Remember, this is only the cash that 505 Games received as payment for publishing the game on PC, and doesn't represent the game's actual sales earnings.

The game was released in mid-year in July 2020, so the sales earnings were made across a 5-month span. The company has yet to give out exact sales numbers for the PC port.

Also revealed in the earnings are earnings numbers for Control, which was released in 2019. Remedy's latest sci-fi shooter Control made about $19.2 million (16.039 million Euros) in 2020 across consoles and PC. It's also interesting to note that Epic Games paid about $10 million for Control's timed-exclusivity deal on the Epic Games Store.

Another interesting tidbit: 505 Games will receive a cut of Payday 3's future revenues as part of a sales deal made in 2016.