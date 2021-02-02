Mass Effect remaster side-by-side comparison shows big console upgrade

BioWare's new Mass Effect Legendary Edition remasters the entire trilogy with upgraded visuals, enhanced effects, and more.

The new Mass Effect trilogy remaster looks absolutely epic in 4K with HDR enabled, and BioWare also confirms next-gen optimizations for the new re-release.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition drops on May 14, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will a free next-gen boost on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Every game in the trilogy will hit a solid 4K 60FPS with HDR on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but perf is reduced on PS4 and Xbox One.

Sadly there's no ray tracing, but that's to be expected. Although EA and DICE have been helping Microsoft push its new DXR ray-tracing tech on Xbox and Windows 10, the Mass Effect games are built on a different BioWare engine with rasterization, and are pretty old games to boot.

Still, though, the new graphical effects, shadows, and touch-ups add a new layer of fidelity and immersion to these old-school Xbox 360 games.