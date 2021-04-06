All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock motherboard adoption in Japan beats ASUS in historic record

ASRock motherboard adoption beats ASUS in Japan for the first time in 10 years, hitting historic all-time market share highs.

Published Tue, Apr 6 2021 3:26 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Apr 6 2021 3:36 PM CDT
ASRock motherboard adoption has hit an all-time high in Japan, conquering ASUS motherboards for the first time in 10 years.

ASRock motherboard adoption in Japan beats ASUS in historic record 325 | TweakTown.com
ASRock now commands 37.9% of the Japanese motherboard market, new market surveys from analyst firm BCN confirm. Until now, ASUS has dominated Japan's motherboard market for the past decade.

Based on BCN's findings, 37.9% of surveyed Japanese PC gamers own ASRock motherboards as of March 2021, compared to ASUS' 34%. The data is based on aggregated sales and ownership that shows ASUS motherboard market share has slowly declined since December 2020. ASRock has launched a number of new motherboards in 2021, including a new fleet of Rock It! series boards for Intel 500 series chipset, and the latest Z590 OC Formula that's optimized for 11th gen Intel CPUs.

Motherboard sales have accounted for nearly 50% of ASRock's quarterly revenues in 2020, and the company reported earnings of roughly $629 million throughout 2020.

NEWS SOURCE:bcnretail.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

