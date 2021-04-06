ASRock motherboard adoption in Japan beats ASUS in historic record

ASRock motherboard adoption beats ASUS in Japan for the first time in 10 years, hitting historic all-time market share highs.

ASRock motherboard adoption has hit an all-time high in Japan, conquering ASUS motherboards for the first time in 10 years.

ASRock now commands 37.9% of the Japanese motherboard market, new market surveys from analyst firm BCN confirm. Until now, ASUS has dominated Japan's motherboard market for the past decade.

Based on BCN's findings, 37.9% of surveyed Japanese PC gamers own ASRock motherboards as of March 2021, compared to ASUS' 34%. The data is based on aggregated sales and ownership that shows ASUS motherboard market share has slowly declined since December 2020. ASRock has launched a number of new motherboards in 2021, including a new fleet of Rock It! series boards for Intel 500 series chipset, and the latest Z590 OC Formula that's optimized for 11th gen Intel CPUs.

Motherboard sales have accounted for nearly 50% of ASRock's quarterly revenues in 2020, and the company reported earnings of roughly $629 million throughout 2020.