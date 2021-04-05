Lenovo 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor + Ryzen 9 5950X bundle for $1179

If you are in the market for a kick ass new monitor + CPU + gaming bundle then you might want to check out this Lenovo 27-inch QHD 165Hz gaming monitor + AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor + Xbox Game Pass for PC bundle.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The bundle itself runs until April 9 which will match together the Lenovo G27Q 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS 165Hz gaming monitor, a AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor which offers 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 3 goodness, as well as a 3-month Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription -- for a total of $1178.98 -- not bad at all.

Considering AMD's own Ryzen 9 5950X isn't the easiest processor to find right now, getting a bundle like this could be your way into Zen 3 quick. Lenovo's own monitor isn't bad at all, a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 monitor with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

If you haven't got Xbox Game Pass already or were about to renew it and you were interested in buying the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or a new 27-inch gaming monitor this bundle is something you should look at -- keep in mind it ends on April 9 and you can read more details about it and buy it from Antonline right here.