Lenovo 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor + Ryzen 9 5950X bundle for $1179

Lenovo 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor + AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor + 3-month Xbox Game Pass for PC bundle costs $1179.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 5 2021 6:00 PM CDT
If you are in the market for a kick ass new monitor + CPU + gaming bundle then you might want to check out this Lenovo 27-inch QHD 165Hz gaming monitor + AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor + Xbox Game Pass for PC bundle.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The bundle itself runs until April 9 which will match together the Lenovo G27Q 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS 165Hz gaming monitor, a AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor which offers 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 3 goodness, as well as a 3-month Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription -- for a total of $1178.98 -- not bad at all.

Considering AMD's own Ryzen 9 5950X isn't the easiest processor to find right now, getting a bundle like this could be your way into Zen 3 quick. Lenovo's own monitor isn't bad at all, a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 monitor with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

If you haven't got Xbox Game Pass already or were about to renew it and you were interested in buying the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or a new 27-inch gaming monitor this bundle is something you should look at -- keep in mind it ends on April 9 and you can read more details about it and buy it from Antonline right here.

NEWS SOURCES:windowscentral.com, antonline.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

