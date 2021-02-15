This 10-foot PS5 costs $70,000 and it actually works

YouTuber ZHC made a working 10-foot tall PS5, complete with gigantic DualSense controllers that can be used to play games.

YouTuber ZHC bought the world's largest PS5--a towering behemoth that's 10 feet tool and weighs a staggering 500 pounds.

We know the PS5 is big, but this 10-foot tall console is definitely a meme come to life...and it actually works. The titanic gaming skyscraper comes with an absolutely massive DualSense controller that also works to play games.

ZHC bought the console to paint the massive wall-sized panels in a contest, and spent 100 hours customizing the system with huge mural paintings.

"This PS5 is 10 feet tall (3 meters) weighs 500 pounds (227 kilograms) and cost me $70,000 in total! This PlayStation 5 is insane! We spent over 4 months putting together this video for you!" ZHC said.

