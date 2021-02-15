All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

This 10-foot PS5 costs $70,000 and it actually works

YouTuber ZHC made a working 10-foot tall PS5, complete with gigantic DualSense controllers that can be used to play games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 15 2021 1:38 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

YouTuber ZHC bought the world's largest PS5--a towering behemoth that's 10 feet tool and weighs a staggering 500 pounds.

This 10-foot PS5 costs ,000 and it actually works 4 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We know the PS5 is big, but this 10-foot tall console is definitely a meme come to life...and it actually works. The titanic gaming skyscraper comes with an absolutely massive DualSense controller that also works to play games.

This 10-foot PS5 costs $70,000 and it actually works 2 | TweakTown.comThis 10-foot PS5 costs $70,000 and it actually works 3 | TweakTown.com

ZHC bought the console to paint the massive wall-sized panels in a contest, and spent 100 hours customizing the system with huge mural paintings.

"This PS5 is 10 feet tall (3 meters) weighs 500 pounds (227 kilograms) and cost me $70,000 in total! This PlayStation 5 is insane! We spent over 4 months putting together this video for you!" ZHC said.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Review: The golden era of console gaming

This 10-foot PS5 costs $70,000 and it actually works 1 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

DualSense Wireless Controller

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.98
$69.98$69.98$69.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2021 at 1:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.