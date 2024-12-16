Chinese modders show off an awesome PlayStation 5 laptop: built-in 4K display, costs $2750

TL;DR: Chinese modders have created a custom PlayStation 5 laptop, featuring the PS5's internals, a 3D-printed cooling system, a 17.3-inch 4K display, weighing 9.5 pounds, and costing around $2750. Chinese modders have created a custom PlayStation 5 laptop, featuring the PS5's internals, a 3D-printed cooling system, a 17.3-inch 4K display, weighing 9.5 pounds, and costing around $2750.

Chinese modders have just shown off their custom PlayStation 5 laptop, which packs the innards of the PS5 and uses 3D-printed parts to make a custom cooling system, a built-in 17.3-inch 4K 60Hz display, a battery, and turns it into a chunky -- but awesome -- PlayStation 5 laptop. Check it out:

The new BBook AI Original Edition weighs in at a hefty 9.5 pounds plus additional weight for the power brick, but it's not that heavy considering the regular PS5 weighs 9.9 pounds. This includes a built-in 17.3-inch 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 3D-printed chassis that looks industrial, and I love it, while underneath you've got the internals of the PlayStation 5 console.

That means we have the 8-core Zen 2 CPU, a 36-compute-unit RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 825GB of blazing-fast PCIe 4.0 storage. You're just getting the PS5 inside of a laptop, with no hardware changes -- although it would've been nice to see the new PS5 Pro laptop -- but I bet we see that in 2025.

There are a few things lacking here: it would've been nice to see the inclusion of a higher-end 4K 120Hz panel, as the 60Hz is a bit slow for today. But, there are millions of PS5 owners with 60Hz TVs and they're used to it, but when you step up into the glorious 120Hz world... you can't go back.

There's a full-sized keyboard, so you can use the PlayStation 5 with a keyboard and a mouse, or the DualSense controller, but not entirely on-the-go. There's no built-in battery, with the PS5 laptop requiring a power cord from the wall... and another downside is the noise output: we're talking 71.3dB of noise, which is bloody loud... hairdryer loud.