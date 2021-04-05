Microsoft to detail Xbox plans at 'What's Next' event in a few weeks

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Mon, Apr 5 2021 2:11 PM CDT
Microsoft could outline new plans for its Xbox games division next month, sources tell ZDNet.

Microsoft's online-only Build conference is set for May 25-27, and Xbox could show up in some form. Sources say that Microsoft will hold a "What's Next for Gaming" presentation in the coming weeks, presumably before, during, or after the main Build show.

The event may not have many substantial announcements, however. The small-scale event is expected to have investor-friendly presentations that highlight Microsoft's games business, complete with reinforcement on console and cloud gaming, as well as in-development projects. We may get a few snippets about Project xCloud updates, too.

The What's Next event should pre-date Microsoft's big E3-timed summer showcase for Xbox, which traditionally sees big game reveals and hardware teases.

Microsoft has yet to formally announce its Summer Xbox gaming plans but we should hear something in the next few weeks. It's unknown whether or not Microsoft will be part of the big new digital-based E3 2021 conference.

NEWS SOURCE:zdnet.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

