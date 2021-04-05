Scalpers selling Mario 3D All-Stars for $1,000 - $25,000 on eBay

eBay scalpers are once again taking advantage of Nintendo product scarcity with exorbitantly expensive listings.

Days ago, Nintendo officially discontinued sale of 3D Mario All-Stars on Nintendo Switch. It didn't take long for scalpers to close in and start opening up wildly fluctuating auctions for the game. Some eBay listings are moderately priced at $65-80, whereas others skyrocket into the thousands of dollars. There's even a listing that asks $25,000 for a copy.

Nintendo has been criticized for product scarcity in the past, and often, the supply of its games and hardware has been out of the company's control. With Mario 3D All-Stars, however, the company has in fact created artificial scarcity by de-listing the game from its own digital storefront--digital games don't have any supply issues. Sources close to Nintendo say the business decision was made to drive up FOMO sales (fear of missing out).

Nintendo may have driven up sales on its eShop storefront, but it's also inadvertently kicked off mass scalping of the game. The same thing happened with the NES Mini, the SNES Mini, and even the Switch when it suffered supply issues. The worst part is that Nintendo sees none of the money from secondhand sales.

Luckily you can still buy a copy of 3D Mario All-Stars at a reasonable rate if you look around on Amazon (check our link below) or eBay.