All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Analyst predicts Nintendo Switch 2 launch price is $100 more than original Switch

Industry analysts predict Nintendo will have anywhere between 6 and 8 million Nintendo Switch 2 units available on launch day, and will be $400 or more.

Analyst predicts Nintendo Switch 2 launch price is $100 more than original Switch
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo will unveil the Switch 2 on April 2, analysts predict a price above $400, with strong sales expected regardless. The console is slated to launch in June with a robust software lineup, including new Mario and Pokémon games, and significant third-party support like Call of Duty.

Nintendo is going to fully unveil the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, where we can expect to get an official price for the highly anticipated console, along with a list of features.

Analyst predicts Nintendo Switch 2 launch price is $100 more than original Switch 65561156
2

Ahead of the official unveiling analysts have predicted the price tag Nintendo will be slapping on the upcoming console, with a new report from Bloomberg stating gamers should expect nothing below $400, which is $100 more than the original Nintendo Switch, which launched for $299. Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto spoke to Bloomberg and said regardless of the price Nintendo sets for the Switch 2 "boatloads" of units will be sold.

Additionally, the analyst said Nintendo has a "great software lineup for year one," as the new console will be paired with a new Mario Kart and a new 3D Mario, both of which haven't seen a new release in eight years. This can be translated to Mario Kario 9 and Super Mario Odyssey 2. Furthermore, Nintendo will be releasing Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4 on the Switch 2, adding even more software value to the upcoming console. The analyst also pointed out there is going to be big third-party support from day one, with blockbuster titles such as Call of Duty.

"They will sell boatloads of Switch 2 in the first months in particular, almost regardless of the price. We can expect a great software lineup in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4. There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty," said Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto to Bloomberg

So, when will the Switch 2 launch? Reports citing multiple analysts predict a launch sometime in June this year, with Nintendo making sure between 6 and 8 million units are available on day one to combat scalpers and meet widespread demand.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$314 USD
$299 USD $298.50 USD
Buy
$429.99 CAD
$429.99 CAD $429.99 CAD
Buy
$314 USD
$299 USD $298.50 USD
Buy
$314 USD
$299 USD $298.50 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/14/2025 at 1:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles