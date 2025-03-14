Analyst predicts Nintendo Switch 2 launch price is $100 more than original Switch

Industry analysts predict Nintendo will have anywhere between 6 and 8 million Nintendo Switch 2 units available on launch day, and will be $400 or more.

Nintendo is going to fully unveil the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, where we can expect to get an official price for the highly anticipated console, along with a list of features.

Ahead of the official unveiling analysts have predicted the price tag Nintendo will be slapping on the upcoming console, with a new report from Bloomberg stating gamers should expect nothing below $400, which is $100 more than the original Nintendo Switch, which launched for $299. Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto spoke to Bloomberg and said regardless of the price Nintendo sets for the Switch 2 "boatloads" of units will be sold.

Additionally, the analyst said Nintendo has a "great software lineup for year one," as the new console will be paired with a new Mario Kart and a new 3D Mario, both of which haven't seen a new release in eight years. This can be translated to Mario Kario 9 and Super Mario Odyssey 2. Furthermore, Nintendo will be releasing Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4 on the Switch 2, adding even more software value to the upcoming console. The analyst also pointed out there is going to be big third-party support from day one, with blockbuster titles such as Call of Duty.

So, when will the Switch 2 launch? Reports citing multiple analysts predict a launch sometime in June this year, with Nintendo making sure between 6 and 8 million units are available on day one to combat scalpers and meet widespread demand.