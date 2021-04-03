All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Outriders will get expansions if people like the game enough

Outriders just launched a few days ago, but the devs at People Can Fly are interested in post-launch DLC and new content.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Apr 3 2021 5:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Outriders might only be 2 days old, but some players are already farming endgame content. These gamers are curious: Will there be post-launch DLC? Maybe.

Outriders will get expansions if people like the game enough 23 | TweakTown.com

People Can Fly's new shooter Outriders isn't a week old yet, but the studio already has ideas for future playable missions, quests, and more. Outriders isn't a live game, so it won't get tons of tweaks and regular content updates like, say, Fallout 76. Instead, the studio says Outriders is a "complete" package. But that doesn't mean they're giving up on the franchise.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Outriders Creative Director Bartek Kmita says if the game does get DLC, it'll be in the form of meaty expansions, not piecemeal updates. New content isn't guaranteed though and is contingent on whether or not people like it (so far they do).

"We never said that we would abandon the game. This isn't a games-as-a-service, but if people like it, we will definitely be doing more things in the Outriders universe," Kmita told Forbes' Paul Tassi.

"We have so many more stories to tell, and a lot of ideas we want to explore that we couldn't fit in the original game, so we're happy to create more content in the future. Anything we would make would be in the form of significant expansions with self-contained stories."

Despite positive player sentiment, Outriders has had a rocky launch with servers frequently disconnecting and crashing. The team is committed to making sure Outriders stays active, but People Can Fly's New York studio is already working on a next-gen AAA game.

NEWS SOURCE:forbes.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.