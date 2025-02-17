AIDA64 Updated - GeForce RTX 50 Series support is in, Windows 95 support is out

AIDA64, the popular system diagnostic, monitoring, and benchmarking tool from FinalWire, has been updated to Version 7.60. This update brings improvements and support for new hardware, plus a few surprises. AIDA64 v7.60 finally removes support for the now-ancient Windows 95, Windows 98, and Windows Me operating systems.
It's been a while since we've seen the words Windows Me. Released in the year 2000, the Millenium Edition of Windows was the follow-up to the popular Windows 98 and gained a reputation for being one of the most unstable versions of the operating system to date. Microsoft ended its PC support twenty years ago, so it's pretty admirable that AIDA64 has continued to keep the Windows Me lights on for as long as it has.
Back to AIDA64 v7.60, the latest update adds support for the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT cards from AMD. Also. there's for the latest Ryzen CPU chipset for desktop PCs and B840, B850, and B860 motherboards.
For those who love tinkering with UIs, the latest version of AIDA64 introduces new dark green and purple themes. Here's a summary of what's included - head here to grab the latest version.
AIDA64 v7.60 - New Features & Improvements
- Green and purple dark themes
- ASUS ROG Ryujin III Series LCD support
- Turing (Turzx) LCD support
- Enhanced support for B840, B850 and B860 chipset motherboards
- Corsair HX1200i 2023 PSU sensor support
- Kernel driver security improvements
- Improved support for Intel Arrow Lake-H and Arrow Lake-U processors
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 Series
- Discontinued support for Windows 95, 98, Me