AIDA64 Updated - GeForce RTX 50 Series support is in, Windows 95 support is out

AIDA64 v7.60 is here, adding support for GeForce RTX 50 Series and Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, plus the latest B850 and B860 motherboards.

TL;DR: AIDA64 has been updated to Version 7.60, adding support for new hardware like GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and Radeon RX 9070 cards. It introduces new dark themes and enhanced motherboard support. The update discontinues support for Windows 95, 98, and Me, reflecting its focus on modern systems. AIDA64 has been updated to Version 7.60, adding support for new hardware like GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and Radeon RX 9070 cards. It introduces new dark themes and enhanced motherboard support. The update discontinues support for Windows 95, 98, and Me, reflecting its focus on modern systems.

AIDA64, the popular system diagnostic, monitoring, and benchmarking tool from FinalWire, has been updated to Version 7.60. This update brings improvements and support for new hardware, plus a few surprises. AIDA64 v7.60 finally removes support for the now-ancient Windows 95, Windows 98, and Windows Me operating systems.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's been a while since we've seen the words Windows Me. Released in the year 2000, the Millenium Edition of Windows was the follow-up to the popular Windows 98 and gained a reputation for being one of the most unstable versions of the operating system to date. Microsoft ended its PC support twenty years ago, so it's pretty admirable that AIDA64 has continued to keep the Windows Me lights on for as long as it has.

Back to AIDA64 v7.60, the latest update adds support for the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT cards from AMD. Also. there's for the latest Ryzen CPU chipset for desktop PCs and B840, B850, and B860 motherboards.

For those who love tinkering with UIs, the latest version of AIDA64 introduces new dark green and purple themes. Here's a summary of what's included - head here to grab the latest version.