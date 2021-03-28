All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS unleashes GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix: 2.5-slot single-fan cooler

ASUS reveals its new 2.5-slot single-fan cooled custom GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix graphics card, the shortest Ampere GPU from ASUS.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 28 2021 8:27 PM CDT
ASUS has unveiled its latest custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with the introduction of the new GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix -- with its interesting, and super-small single-fan design.

ASUS unleashes GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix: 2.5-slot single-fan cooler 02 | TweakTown.com
The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix graphics card is wider and taller than the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 DUAL with measurements on the Phoenix coming in at 20 x 12.3 x 3.8 cm while the DUAL measures in at 17.7 x 12.8 x 5.1 cm. ASUS has revealed the non-OC version with the model PH-RTX3060-12G rocking a reference GPU boost clock of 1777MHz.

ASUS does however list an OC model that can be pushed through its own GPU Tweak software, up to 1807MHz or so -- identical to the DUAL series card. The PCB layout seems to be identical between the ASUS Phoenix and ASUS DUAL custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card offerings with the same backplate used as well -- we have a single 8-pin PCIe power connector to power the card, too.

ASUS unleashes GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix: 2.5-slot single-fan cooler 03 | TweakTown.com

As for price, we're looking at somewhere over $600+ with early listings with Swedish Proshop at 5290 SEK which works out to around $612.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

