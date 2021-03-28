ASUS unleashes GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix: 2.5-slot single-fan cooler

ASUS has unveiled its latest custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with the introduction of the new GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix -- with its interesting, and super-small single-fan design.

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix graphics card is wider and taller than the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 DUAL with measurements on the Phoenix coming in at 20 x 12.3 x 3.8 cm while the DUAL measures in at 17.7 x 12.8 x 5.1 cm. ASUS has revealed the non-OC version with the model PH-RTX3060-12G rocking a reference GPU boost clock of 1777MHz.

ASUS does however list an OC model that can be pushed through its own GPU Tweak software, up to 1807MHz or so -- identical to the DUAL series card. The PCB layout seems to be identical between the ASUS Phoenix and ASUS DUAL custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card offerings with the same backplate used as well -- we have a single 8-pin PCIe power connector to power the card, too.

As for price, we're looking at somewhere over $600+ with early listings with Swedish Proshop at 5290 SEK which works out to around $612.