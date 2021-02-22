Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 Review

The custom Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 is an impressive mid-range Ampere offering, with enough performance to slay games.

Introduction

Up on the review table today we have the custom Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card, offering some great performance that topples the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.

Inno3D steps in with its custom iCHILL X3 design, and more performance than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition. It's cooler, has some OC headroom to squeeze a few more FPS out of the card, and a cooler that is either something you love or hate.

If you can find the card in your market, the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card offers some great value for money as it is a kick ass 1080p and 1440p offering with NVIDIA DLSS and RTX technologies ready to rock and roll through the Ampere GPU architecture.

Everything You Need to Know About Ampere

Detailed Look

Inno3D has the same retail packaging for all of its iCHILL X3 family of graphics cards, with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 standing out on a retail shelf with some great looking packaging.

You're either a fan of the front and back style of the card, or not -- but I actually like the backplate

It's a thick card for a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but it also runs pretty iChill... get it?

Just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector required.

The usual 3 x DP 1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Test System Specs

Latest upgrade:

Sabrent sent over their huge Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD, which will be my new Games install SSD inside of my main test bed.

I've got a new upgrade inside of my GPU test bed before my change to a next-gen test bed, where I will be preparing for NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere graphics cards and AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 graphics cards.

Sabrent helped out with some new storage for my GPU test beds, sending over a slew of crazy-fast Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs. I've got this installed into my GPU test bed as the new Games Storage drive, since games are so damn big now. Thanks to Sabrent, I've got 2TB of super-fast M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage now.

Anthony's GPU Test System Specifications

I've recently upgraded my GPU test bed -- at least for now, until AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X processor is unleashed then the final update for 2020 will happen and we'll be all good for RDNA 2 and future Ampere GPU releases. You can read my article here: TweakTown GPU Test Bed Upgrade for 2021, But Then Zen 3 Was Announced.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

3DMark Fire Strike

3DMark has been a staple benchmark for years now, all the way back to when The Matrix was released and Futuremark had bullet time inspired benchmarks. 3DMark is the perfect tool to see if your system - most important, your CPU and GPU - is performing as it should. You can search results for your GPU, to see if it falls in line with other systems based on similar hardware.

3DMark TimeSpy

Heaven - 1080p

Heaven is an intensive GPU benchmark that really pushes your silicon to its limits. It's another favorite of ours as it has some great scaling for multi-GPU testing, and it's great for getting your GPU to 100% for power and noise testing.

Benchmarks - 1080p

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

1080p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

Benchmarks - 1440p

1440p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

Benchmarks - 4K

4K Benchmark Performance Thoughts

Overclocking

Out of the box the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card was running at around 63C, with the fan profile on automatic the card has its fans at 41% (1400RPM or so). The card is pretty much silent under load, especially if you've got headphones or speakers on.

The card was running at around 1920MHz GPU boost in stock form.

Inno3D's custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 has some small OC headroom to play with, where I was able to push up to and around 2000MHz out of the GPU. With the fans at 100% the GPU is pretty chill indeed, at just 42C.

Power Consumption & Temps

The Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card was running at around 63C, which is very chill -- but when the card has the fans turned up to 100% (and the GPU cranked up to max overclock) the card was running at only 43C under benchmarking and gaming loads.

You won't need an 850W PSU to run the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card, with my entire Ryzen 7 3800X system using 300-320W at stock and overclocked GPU clocks, respectively.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

Great performance, beating RTX 2080 SUPER : If you wanted a new power efficient card that offers performance that beats out the second-fastest Turing GPU -- the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, then the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 offers that. Great 1080p and 1440p performance, and even decent 4K gaming performance on the cheap.

Totally unique Inno3D aesthetic : You either love it or hate it, but you can't not call it unique.

Single 8-pin PCIe power connector : I'm a big fan of neater PCIe power connectors on graphics cards, so the use of a single 8-pin PCIe power connector on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and a custom one at that, is great. Unless it has insane OC headroom the single power connector is all that is required.

OC headroom: There's a nice little gain in performance with overclocking, a nice chunk up and over the stock GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition depending on the game. It also runs much, much cooler than the RTX 3060 Ti FE when overclocked as well -- even more so when the fans are cranked up.

What's Not

Hard to buy: This isn't Inno3D's fault at all, as all cards are hard to find -- but it's an issue right now and it sucks.

Final Thoughts

NVIDIA really changed the game with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, and AIB partners have been hard at work tweaking their custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti offerings -- with Inno3D expanding its family of iCHILL X3 graphics cards with the custom Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 being another member of that family.

You will get performance that rivals the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and even the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at a much cheaper price than those cards ever were, at launch or after. The Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 runs much cooler and uses less power than the previous-gen Turing flagships, too.

Most people are still waiting for more graphics cards to find their way into their countries, but if you can find the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iCHILL X3 in your market and haven't pulled the trigger on another graphics card -- and are coming from something like the GeForce GTX 10 series -- then the new RTX 3060 Ti is a kick ass card for the money.

It easily handles high FPS gaming at 1080p and 1440p if you're into something like Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG, Overwatch, CS:GO and a million other games -- and even some decent 4K gaming if you tweak the settings. It can run Cyberpunk 2077 as well, which is like a badge of honor these days.