PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 Fighter teased, rocks 6GB of GDDR6 memory

PowerColor's new non-XT Radeon RX 6700 Fighter graphics card teased, with 6GB of GDDR6 -- other teases include 12GB of GDDR6.

Published Mon, Mar 22 2021 7:22 PM CDT
PowerColor leaks are thick and heavy for Big Navi, with a new leak on the Radeon RX 6700 -- the non-XT model -- that will reportedly pack 6GB. At least the teased PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 Fighter graphics card will, as you can check it out below:

TechPowerUp is reporting that PowerColor accidentally sent over press materials on the Radeon RX 6700 Fighter graphics card before they were meant to and now we get to enjoy this leak. The new PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 Fighter graphics card is an entry-level graphics card that the company sells with it packing a cut-down Navi 22 GPU and 6GB of GDDR6.

The higher-end Radeon RX 6700 XT rolls out with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, with previous leaks on the Radeon RX 6700 teasing 12GB of RAM. So it'll be interesting to see where we go from here and whether AMD could release two variants of the Radeon RX 6700: one with 6GB of GDDR6 and another with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 Fighter teased, rocks 6GB of GDDR6 memory 03 | TweakTown.com

Some more pics of the card, including the box that it'll come with.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, techpowerup.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

