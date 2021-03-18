Intel teases Xe-HPG GPU Scavenger Hunt kicks off on March 26 at 9AM

Intel will be kicking off a Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt on March 26, 2021 at 9AM PST -- and we have no idea what to expect from it.

It looks like Intel will be kicking off some of the marketing hype for its upcoming Xe-HPG gaming graphics card on March 26, with a teased Intel Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt.

Intel's upcoming Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt will reportedly kick off at March 26, 2021 @ 9AM PST -- with 'duckofdeath' on Wccftech noticing the cryptic message hidden inside of the Intel Xe-HPG teaser video. Hell, it takes place just 3 days after Intel's freshly-minted CE Pat Gelsinger hosts a webcast.

We should expect that more teases and clues will be revealed before, and during the Intel Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt, so I'm sure there will be much more to be revealed in the coming week before the Intel Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt begins