All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Intel teases Xe-HPG GPU Scavenger Hunt kicks off on March 26 at 9AM

Intel will be kicking off a Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt on March 26, 2021 at 9AM PST -- and we have no idea what to expect from it.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 18 2021 9:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It looks like Intel will be kicking off some of the marketing hype for its upcoming Xe-HPG gaming graphics card on March 26, with a teased Intel Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt.

Intel teases Xe-HPG GPU Scavenger Hunt kicks off on March 26 at 9AM 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel's upcoming Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt will reportedly kick off at March 26, 2021 @ 9AM PST -- with 'duckofdeath' on Wccftech noticing the cryptic message hidden inside of the Intel Xe-HPG teaser video. Hell, it takes place just 3 days after Intel's freshly-minted CE Pat Gelsinger hosts a webcast.

We should expect that more teases and clues will be revealed before, and during the Intel Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt, so I'm sure there will be much more to be revealed in the coming week before the Intel Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt begins

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10900KF Desktop Processor (BX8070110900KF)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$419.99
$419.99$449.99$453.63
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2021 at 3:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com, xehpg.intel.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.