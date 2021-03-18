All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony giving away a ton of free PS4 games just because

Sony steps up its Play at Home initiative by giving away a bunch of games, including Horizon Zero Dawn and a bunch of indies.

Published Thu, Mar 18 2021 11:34 AM CDT
Sony is stepping up its game and will give away 10 free PS4 titles as part of its Play At Home initiative to help gamers get through tough times.

As the U.S. government doles out $1,400 stimulus checks, games-makers are also doing their part to aid consumers. Microsoft is adding tons of great games to Xbox Game Pass, and now Sony is giving out 10 games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners. Most of the games are indies--and some of them appeared on PS Plus as freebies--but the headliner is the Horizon Zero Dawn complete edition, which will be free from April 19-20 and again on May 14-15.

Starting March 25, the following games will be free to download and keep. A good portion of them are PSVR titles, though, so keep that in mind. PlayStation Plus isn't required, and you can redeem the games on your PSN account even if you don't own a console.

  • Rez Infinite
  • Abzu
  • The Witness
  • Enter The Gungeon
  • Subnautica
  • Moss (PSVR)
  • Astro Bot (PSVR)
  • Paper Beast (PSVR)
  • Thumper (PSVR)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (April 19-20, May 14-15)
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

