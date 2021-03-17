All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

New Xbox feature improves one of gaming's most frustrating problems

Microsoft is currently testing a new feature that will improve game download speeds, a great move for all those Game Pass titles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Mar 17 2021 4:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Soon Xbox players will be able to boost their game download speeds with a new console-level feature.

New Xbox feature improves one of gaming's most frustrating problems 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new Xbox quality of life feature improves one of the most annoying things about modern gaming: Download speeds. According to Microsoft, the new feature unlocks the full download bandwidth speeds available on your network. The only catch is that you can't play a game while you're downloading something.

The feature will show up in the Xbox's queue section that manages downloads and uploads. Toggling it on will suspend any gaming session you currently have running, but the console creates a suspend and resume point (or a Quick Resume point if the game supports it) to ensure you don't lose any progress.

Of course the alternative has always been there from the beginning: quit any gaming sessions you're in and simply leave the Xbox on while it downloads.

New Xbox feature improves one of gaming's most frustrating problems 35 | TweakTown.com

The update is currently being tested by Xbox Insiders, and marks another major innovation that Microsoft has rolled out in the months after the new Xbox console launches.

Microsoft has continually updated, upgraded, and tweaked the Xbox Series X/S consoles since release, leading to significant upgrades like FPS Boost as well as smaller changes like adding dynamic backgrounds and other UI adjustments.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.92
$24.58$29.83$29.83
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/17/2021 at 4:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.