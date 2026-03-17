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Xbox App on PC now lets users add third-party games from Steam and other sources

You can now add third-party games to the Xbox app on PC, a feature that feels tailor made for Microsoft's Project Helix console that plays PC games.

Xbox App on PC now lets users add third-party games from Steam and other sources
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TL;DR: Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Project Helix will support both Xbox and PC games, making the Xbox app on PC's introduction of third-party game support for easier access a sign of things to come.

Microsoft's announcement and confirmation that its upcoming Xbox Project Helix console will support both Xbox and PC games raises more questions than it answers. Like, whether Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of games will shift to PC versions on Project Helix, and how exactly it will offer a closed, console-like experience like Valve's SteamOS while still allowing access to third-party apps and competing storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The Xbox app on PC now supports third-party games and programs, image credit: Windows Central.
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The Xbox app on PC now supports third-party games and programs, image credit: Windows Central.

Based on a recent update to the Xbox app on PC, spotted by the team at Pure Xbox using a recent preview build, it looks like we'll see new features hit Windows 11 and devices like the ROG Xbox Ally as 'early versions' of what's in store with Project Helix. And with that context, even though it's a feature that's been part of Steam for years, the Xbox app now lets users add any third-party game or executable to their library for quick, easy access.

The process is simple: click on the '+' symbol in the 'My Library' section of the app, select the game or app, and then add it. From there, you can alter the name and even change the icon. Because it supports native Windows programs as well as games, this could be the first version of a Project Helix feature that integrates third-party software into the Xbox full-screen console experience.

Although using the Xbox app on a desktop gaming PC to fire up a third-party game is the sort of feature that only a handful of people might use when full access to their desktop is right there, it's one that makes sense when viewed in context of the ROG Xbox Ally's Xbox Full-Screen Experience mode and what that eventually evolves into ahead of Project Helix's launch.

Microsoft does have the luxury of time to work out all of these features if the console isn't likely to launch until late 2027 at the earliest, but with a massive shift away from Xbox being more or less a traditional console, the company will need to ensure that it gets it right on day one. And there's no better way to do that than slowly rolling out new features that can be tested, refined, and tweaked in real-world scenarios on PCs and gaming handhelds.

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News Sources:purexbox.com and windowscentral.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

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