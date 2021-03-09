All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Some new Bethesda games are Xbox, PC exclusives, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft officially confirms a few future Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC as it formally acquires ZeniMax Media.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 9 2021 10:36 AM CST
Microsoft officially confirms some of Bethesda's new titles will be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC, and kept off of the PlayStation platform.

Today Microsoft announced it has acquired ZeniMax Media and all of its subsidiaries, which includes eight studios (Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios). Content and IP were the major motivations for the $7.5 billion buyout, and Microsoft plans to add value to the Xbox ecosystem by making certain games exclusive to both Xbox consoles and PC.

"As we shared previously, it's vitally important that Bethesda continues making games the way it always has. We look forward to empowering Bethesda's creative teams to reach even more players around the world, helping make future Bethesda titles the biggest and most popular games in their history. Xbox and Bethesda have long shared a common vision for the future of gaming. Both as fans and as creators, Bethesda understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass," Phil Spencer said in the announcement.

We don't know which games will be exclusive--we probably won't know that for a bit--but the offering could include high-profile hits like Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, and even MachineGames' new Indiana Jones game.

It's worth mentioning that Bethesda has been working closely with Microsoft for years and helped shape the Xbox Series X, as well as the cohesive console mods platform for both Fallout 4 and the Skyrim Special Edition re-releases.

We explained that Microsoft will allow Bethesda to reach its full live service game potential and avoid bombs like Fallout 76. All of Bethesda's future games will also release day and date on Xbox Game Pass, which could signal a premium price hike for the subscription at some point.

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

