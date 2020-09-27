NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

New leaks give us a first look at Bethesda's new Starfield game

Starfield's first screenshots may have been leaked out, showing a familiar third-person view set amidst high-tech space adventure.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Sep 27 2020 3:30 PM CDT
Starfield has been in development for a long time, Todd Howard says, and Bethesda has kept the game mostly under wraps. New supposed leaked screenshots may give us a first glimpse at this mysterious space adventure.

Starfield is Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years and is one of the "big and crazy projects" the studio teased in 2016. Details are sparse. We know it's a singleplayer-only "space epic" and that Bethesda consulted with SpaceX's Elon Musk while making it. It's also had a long dev cycle.

If these new leaked screenshots are accurate, we have our first glimpse at an older 2018 build of Starfield. There's not a whole lot to see; just a third-person view, a basic stamina/HP bar, and an astronaut on the side of a ship--likely our own personal interstellar cruiser. The HUD is pretty interesting though, and shows oxygen levels, distance/elevation, what appears to be a radar, and phases of the moon. It could be fake but the insignia on the astro's shoulder matches the curious Constellation logo on the bottom left of the Starfield teaser trailer.

Now that Bethesda is owned by Xbox we may see more leaks spring up here and there. Bethesda themselves said they won't reveal new Starfield content/announcements/footage until they're ready and it could be a long while.

Starfield is being developed on a new games engine specifically for the Xbox Series X/S hardware.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

